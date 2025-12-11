The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $779.79 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,911,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 641,354 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $779,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 172.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SU stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.