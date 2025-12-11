SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $4,472,000. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 14.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 0.7%

ASML opened at $1,119.32 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,141.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,037.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.75. The company has a market cap of $440.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.83.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

