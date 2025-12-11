Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.50. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $1.4060, with a volume of 566 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

