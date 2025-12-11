Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $30.00. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $30.0040, with a volume of 1,786 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chipmos Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chipmos Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 44.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipmos Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipmos Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

