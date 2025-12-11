Harraden Circle Investments LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Bayview Acquisition Corp. $BAYA

Harraden Circle Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,618 shares during the period. Bayview Acquisition comprises about 0.2% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings in Bayview Acquisition were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period.

Get Bayview Acquisition alerts:

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BAYA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Bayview Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bayview Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.