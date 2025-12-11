Slate Path Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Slate Path Capital LP cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,054,594 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,684,000 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $79,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 3,822,757 shares during the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,012,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,133,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,914,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,590 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

