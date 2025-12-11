Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.800-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nordson also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

Nordson Stock Up 1.2%

NDSN stock opened at $236.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day moving average of $223.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business had revenue of $751.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,200. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

