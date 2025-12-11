Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Stake Lowered by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP cut its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967,000 shares during the period. Nebius Group makes up about 3.7% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $217,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NBIS opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 3.83. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

