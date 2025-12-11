WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 23,442 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 173.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Macy’s by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after buying an additional 4,920,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Macy’s by 8.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,857.75. The trade was a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

