WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $20.80. WPP shares last traded at $21.1150, with a volume of 142,953 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,448,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 824,336 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

