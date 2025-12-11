Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) by 116.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MBX Biosciences worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBX. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MBX Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

MBX opened at $28.82 on Thursday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87.

MBX Biosciences ( NASDAQ:MBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In other news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,298.28. This represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at $93,949,920. The trade was a 14.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBX. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

