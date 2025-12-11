Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 622,526 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $535,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after buying an additional 2,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.3%

TSM opened at $310.38 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $313.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.32 and its 200-day moving average is $255.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

