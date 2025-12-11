Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $308,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $698,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $198,244,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,970.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,128.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,322.08.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

