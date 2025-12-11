Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. $VTYX Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,151 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTYX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $194,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 945,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

VTYX opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

