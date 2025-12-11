WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,254 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,846,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,438,000 after acquiring an additional 147,395 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 937,449 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 448,582 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.