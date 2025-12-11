Investment House LLC Acquires 4,404 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Investment House LLC grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.8% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $375.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.