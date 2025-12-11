HighVista Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $5,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,434. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,778.82. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 233,650 shares of company stock worth $41,063,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.26.

Insmed Trading Down 2.2%

INSM opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.01. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The business had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

