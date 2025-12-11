Sei Investments Co. Acquires 101,067 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,386,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $250,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,621 shares of company stock worth $198,655. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $138.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

