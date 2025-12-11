Investment House LLC Purchases 6,344 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.3%

BLDR stock opened at $109.49 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $175.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.