Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 32.31%.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VRA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Small Cap Consu upgraded Vera Bradley to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.