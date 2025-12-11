GEODNET (GEOD) One Day Volume Reaches $473.62 Thousand

GEODNET (GEOD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One GEODNET token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GEODNET has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. GEODNET has a total market capitalization of $63.81 million and approximately $473.62 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,187.61 or 0.99888391 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GEODNET’s genesis date was September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. The official message board for GEODNET is medium.com/geodnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.14611024 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $504,992.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GEODNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

