Mantle Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $172.42 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Mantle has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $172.42 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle was first traded on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

