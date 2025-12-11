Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 48.6% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 48.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 2,771,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 611,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.23.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

