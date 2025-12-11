Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,651,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of C$173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

