Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.13 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $32.13 million and $6.82 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,851,483 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 248,851,482.73947638 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.13097823 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $7,150,936.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

