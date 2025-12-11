Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,192 ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ESAB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ESAB by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.57 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESAB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

