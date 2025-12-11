Berry Corporation $BRY Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 145.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,567 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Berry worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 719,845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,466,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 156,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 283,940 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 330,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Berry Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.17%.

BRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

