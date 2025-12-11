Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stake Raised by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 135,998 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $242,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $478.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.98.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

