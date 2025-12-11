Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 8th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.71 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

