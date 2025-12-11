Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 53,669 Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of WEBTOON Entertainment worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBTN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 59.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 649.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.90.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.The business had revenue of $378.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

