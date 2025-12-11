Glenview Trust co Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 63.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $256.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

