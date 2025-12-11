Gotham Short Strategies ETF (SHRT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 on December 11th

Gotham Short Strategies ETF (NYSEARCA:SHRT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

SHRT stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.42. Gotham Short Strategies ETF has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

About Gotham Short Strategies ETF

The Gotham Short Strategies ETF (SHRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund takes both long and short positions in US-listed stocks and swaps. The actively managed fund will typically be 50% net short exposure. SHRT was launched on Feb 1, 2008 and is issued by Tidal.

