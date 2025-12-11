Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $197.80.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

