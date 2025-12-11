Glenview Trust co Has $146.62 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Glenview Trust co cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glenview Trust co owned 1.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $146,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 196,461 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 139,367 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,163 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 801.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.06.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

