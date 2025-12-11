Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,539 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.05% of Target worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Target’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 55.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

