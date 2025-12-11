Glenview Trust co Has $44.48 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $44,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8%

Boeing stock opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.39 and a 200-day moving average of $214.11. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.