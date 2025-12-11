Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. HSBC set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

Chevron stock opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

