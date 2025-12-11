Glenview Trust co Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 154.3% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $310.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.72. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

