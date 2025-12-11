Mane Global Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,822,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.