Mane Global Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,822,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

