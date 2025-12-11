Glenview Trust co Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,719 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co owned 5.64% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $79,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $464,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $19,858,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

