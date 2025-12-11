Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 7.273 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 6,750.9% increase from Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA DUSL opened at $68.79 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
