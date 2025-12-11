Glenview Trust co Sells 4,915 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 474,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 130,460 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 901,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 469,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,019,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $156.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

