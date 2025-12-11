Glenview Trust co Has $10.48 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 448,259 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.5%

STZ opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $244.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

