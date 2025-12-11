Glenview Trust co Purchases 8,538 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Glenview Trust co raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.65, for a total transaction of $15,510,373.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,821,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,769,752,101.90. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,301,598 shares of company stock worth $300,561,785. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.