Cencora (NYSE:COR) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

COR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.50.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $340.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 518.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,762 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after buying an additional 1,511,906 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,888,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 528.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.