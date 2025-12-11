Glenview Trust co Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,562.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,305 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Baird R W upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7%

ORLY opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

