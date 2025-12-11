Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.5 million-$731.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.6 million. Braze also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS.

Braze stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Braze has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Braze from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $260,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 195,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,244.88. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $122,851.92. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 219,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,720.58. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,557 shares of company stock worth $1,856,089. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braze by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,087 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Braze by 70.2% in the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braze by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 951,674 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth about $19,594,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 518,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

