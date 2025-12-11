Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Corteva by 68.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,183,000 after acquiring an additional 497,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,938 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 70.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,174,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

