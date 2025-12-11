Investment Management Corp of Ontario Cuts Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Aercap were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

AER stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

