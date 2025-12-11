Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,325 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,325 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.7% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $503.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.48.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

